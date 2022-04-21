Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 19, Mount Abraham-Vergennes 11: Chloe Snipes tallied six goals to lead the Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team to a win over Mount Abraham-Vergennes on Monday, April 18.
Snipes added an assist to her six goals for a seven-point effort. Dicey Manning added four goals and two assists, while Amelia Scharf had three goals and three assists.
Ava Bartlett netted four goals for the Redhawks, while Clare Stackpole-McGrath and Ava Medici combined to make 10 saves in goal.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 8, BFA-St. Albans 4: Matias Williams had a hat trick and boys’ lacrosse team moved to 2-1 with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Monday.
Nolan Shea, Peter Gilliam, Colin Zouck, Owen Pierce and Jacob Whitcomb each added a goal for the Redhawks, while Jake Bowen stopped six shots to earn the win in goal.
