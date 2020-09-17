When Champlain Valley Union High School field hockey coach Tucker Pierson stepped on the field for her program’s first practice last week, she could feel the excitement of her players.
“It is so exciting that it is palpable,” Pierson said. “They are great, they just want to play.”
Last Monday, Sept. 8, marked the beginning of the high school fall sports season as CVU athletes returned to the fields at the Hinesburg campus for the first time since COVID-19 forced the spring season to be canceled.
“I went to every field, every sport, it was pretty busy on that first day,” said CVU Activities Director Dan Shepardson said. “To have hundreds of kids out there on a beautiful, 70-degree day, it was as it should be.”
Field hockey, soccer, football, cross-country, golf, volleyball, and bass fishing all returned, with restrictions for all the sports. All athletes, with the exception of cross-country, have to wear masks during competition, volleyball has had to transition outside and football will play 7-versus-7 this fall.
Both golf and bass fishing will jump directly to the state tournaments once games resume.
“They have figured it out, I think it will continue to be challenging to communicate on the field with a mask and a mouthguard,’ Pierson said. “But they will work it out, they are adaptable.”
Peirson said that the adjustment to the mask mandate was fairly quick and, while it will continue to force changes, the athletes will make it work.
“Every kid I have talked to says the mask is kind of annoying but considering the alternative, it is a small price to pay,” Shepardson echoed. “I think everybody is feeling good about things.”
Now that the excitement of the first week is behind them, Peirson and the rest of the Redhawk coaches have to get their players focused on the field. Finalizing rosters, picking captains and shoring up game plans will all happen this week as the school eyes a Sept. 28 date for games.
“We are hoping that the state moves into stage 3 at the end of the week so we can get some games in,” Shepardson said. “The opening has gone as well as it could have imagined.”
CVU will wait for word from the state of Vermont this week to see if they can move into stage 3. If they get the go-ahead, the Redhawks can begin preparing for scrimmages against other schools the week of Sept. 21 and games to start the week of Sept. 28.
“I am hoping to see who steps up into really leadership positions, who is ready to start, who is ready to play,” Peirson said of her focus this week. “We have a very big team, so I want to know who is going to work hardest, who has the best skills.
“I am going to plan to play a game, we’ll try to be ready.”
While the focus slowly shifts to games and competition, Pierson is excited that her players can get out on the field, no matter what happens this season.
“There are so many things that are surreal for them that the normalcy of field hockey practice is so helpful,” Pierson said.
