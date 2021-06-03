SOFTBALL
Champlain Valley 15, Rice 1: The Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team wrapped up the regular season with a win over Rice on Saturday.
Amanda Gagne pitched all five innings in the run-shortened game, giving up three hits and striking out five.
Meredith Green was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and a home run to drive in three runs. Eliza Merrill added an RBI and three runs, while Isabelle Varrichione and Elise Ayer each had three RBIs.
With the win, Champlain Valley finished with a 4-12 record and the No. 11 seed in the playoffs. CVU faced No. 6 St. Johnsbury in the Division I playdowns on Tuesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Champlain Valley 7, Middlebury 6: Alex Leonard scored a goal in overtime to lift Champlain Valley over Middlebury Saturday to wrap up the regular season.
Shane Gorman, Sean Gilliam and Colin Zouck each tallied twice for the Redhawks, who wrap up the regular season with a 14-1 record.
Jake Bowen stopped nine shots in goal to get the win for CVU.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Champlain Valley girls’ and boys’ track and field teams competed in the Essex Invitational Saturday.
Emma Crum came in first place in two events for the Redhawks, taking the top spot in the 1500-meter and 3000-meter races.
Vivienne Babbott was second in the 200 meters and the 100 meters for, while Jasmine Nails was second in the 400-meter race.
On the boys’ side, Benjamin Ladue was the top finisher for Champlain Valley, coming in first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Gregory Seraus was second in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events.
Matthew Servin came in second place in the 800 meters, while Drew Buley was second in the high jump.
Champlain Valley playoff action
SOFTBALL
(6) St. Johnsbury 12, (11) Champlain Valley 2: The Champlain Valley softball team lost in the first round of the Division I playoffs on Tuesday.
The Redhawks fell to St. Johnsbury 12-2 after Adrianna Lemieux hit a two-run home run to help the Hilltoppers pull away.
Amanda Gagne took the loss for Champlain Valley, striking out four batters and giving up 12 hits.
Delaney Rankin got the win for St. Johnsbury in the circle, giving up just two runs on three hits.
CVU finishes the season with a 4-13 record.
BOYS’ ULTIMATE FRISBEE
(5) Champlain Valley 15, (12) BFA-Fairfax 4: The Champlain Valley boys’ ultimate frisbee team got a win in the Division I playdowns, defeating BFA-Fairfax 15-4 Tuesday.
The Redhawks will now face the winner of No. 4 Leland & Gray versus No. 12 Bellows Falls in the Division 1 quarterfinals Friday at 4:30 p.m.
CVU is now 9-4.
BOYS’ TENNIS
(6) Champlain Valley 5, (11) Burr and Burton 2: The Champlain Valley boys’ tennis teams got straight set wins in some key matchups to defeat Burr and Burton in the Division I playdowns in Tuesday.
Kobey Pecor got a 6-2, 6-3 win in No. 3 singles, Henry Bijur won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 4 singles and Ben Sampson went 6-0, 6-1 in No. 5 singles to get CVU in the driver’s seat.
Cooper Whalen and Aiden Greer then grabbed a win in No. 1 doubles and a forfeit clinched the win for the Redhawks (10-4).
CVU will face the winner of No. 2 Rutland and No. 14 Rice in the quarterfinals Friday at 3 p.m.
