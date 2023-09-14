Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: The team moved to 2-1 with a win over South Burlington on Saturday.
The Redhawks won the first set 25-9, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-15 in the straight-set win.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 2, Essex 0: Champlain Valley scored twice in the second half to beat Essex on Saturday in high school boys’ soccer.
George Charlson and McKinley Martin each had goal for the Redhawks, who were looking for a win on the second day of the Jay Brady Kickoff Classic.
Miles Bergeson and Charlie Jennings each had an assist, while Ziggy Babbott made seven saves in the shutout.
The Redhawks fell on the opening day of the Jay Brady tournament, losing to Mount Mansfield 2-0.
Football
Champlain Valley 29, BFA-St. Albans 7: The Champlain Valley football team opened a 20-0 lead in the first half enroute to a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday night.
Nolan Walpole ran the ball for two touchdowns, one for 12 yards out and another he punched in from four yards out. Dylan Frere caught a 90-yard TD pass for the Redhawks, while Ollie Cheer threw for 157 yards and scored.
CVU moves to 1-1.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 11, Montpellier 0: Champlain Valley delivered its third straight shutout to open the season, beating Montpelier 11-0 on Friday.
Chloe Pecor scored five goals to pace the Redhawks (3-0), while Skylar Kingsbury added two goals and one assist. Rieanna Murray had one goal and two assists, and Reese Kingsbury, Lily Williams and Abby Bunting each added a goal.
Zoe Klein, Ava Barron, Natalie Webster, Lily O’Brien, Maggie Connors and Elsa Klein each tallied an assist, and Anya Johnson stopped two shots on goal.
Cross country
Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took first place at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday at Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans.
Estella Laird captured first place in the girls’ race, with Lydia Donague coming in second, Charlotte Crum third and Audrey Neilson in fourth place. Annalise Wood was sixth overall to round out the top five finishers.
For the boys, Dan Knight came in second place overall and Owen Deale finished in third. Ethan Morris came in 15th, Kody Guiterman was 16th and Charles Garavelli was 28th for CVU.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 7, Mount Abraham 1: The Champlain Valley field hockey team used an offensive outburst to beat Mount Abraham on Saturday, Sept. 9, in the season opener.
Bibi Frochette and Lonne Koklman each tallied twice for the Redhawks, now 1-0. Claire Marcoe led the way with four points — one goal and three assists. Emily Gay and Marlie Cartwright each added a goal for CVU.
Sophie Comeau stopped four shots on goal in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.