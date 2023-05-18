Boys’ Ultimate
Champlain Valley 15, Middlebury 0: The boys remain undefeated after a win over Middlebury on Monday, May 15.
Grayson Blom-Clarke had three goals for the Redhawks (6-0) and DJ Steinman added three assists.
Girls’ Ultimate
South Burlington 15, Champlain Valley 7: Grace Thompson had two goals and two assists, but it was not enough for Champlain Valley in a loss to South Burlington Monday.
Ella Polli and Megan Rexford added two goals, while Abby Bunting tallied once, and Stella Ewald dished out four assists in the loss.
Softball
BFA-St. Albans 20, Champlain Valley 0: After keeping the BFA-St. Albans offense contained for most of the game, the Comets scored 15 runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a win over Champlain Valley Monday.
With the loss, the Redhawks fall to 4-7.
CVU won Saturday, beating Mount Mansfield 23-11. Mackenzie Yandow won on the mound while Kate Boget had four RBIs, and Shelby Companion hit a home run and drove in four runs.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 17, BFA-St. Albans 7: The girls opened with a 11-0 run on Saturday and did not look back in a win over BFA-St. Albans.
Amelie Scharf, Dicey Manning and Emerson Rice each had a hat trick for the Redhawks (9-0). Tess Everett tallied twice, while Grace McNally, Bibi Frechette, Stella Dooley, Kate Boehmcke, Sophie Madden and Carly Strobeck each added a goal.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath and Ava Medici combined to make five saves in goal.
Baseball
Mount Mansfield 12, Champlain Valley 8: Champlain Valley baseball dropped its second game in a row, falling to Mount Mansfield Saturday.
Lewis Kerest had a double and two RBIs in the loss, while Declan Cummings drove in four runs. Travis Stroh added a double and an RBI.
CVU is now 8-2.
Track and field
The Champlain Valley track and field represented well at the 50th Burlington Invitational on Saturday, May 13, placing fifth place overall as a team.
On the girls’ side, Estella Laird finished in first place in the 3,000 meters and Harper Danforth was first in the javelin throw. Kate Kogut came second in the pole vault and Audrey Neilson grabbed a second spot in the 1,500-meter race, while Lilyanna Mittelstadt was second in the freshman 100-meter race.
Fellow first years Kari Congnalton (fourth) and McKenna Rettew (fifth) also placed in the freshman 100 meters.
Grace McNally came in third in the 800 meters, while Isabella Gravina-Budis was third in the high jump. Mahoune Felix (100-meter dash), Maddie Connery (1,500 meters) and Avery Murray (high jump) all earned fifth place finishes. Amelie Scharf (400 meters) and Amelia Novak (triple jump) finished in sixth.
On the boys’ side, Matthew Servin was the top finisher, coming in first place in the 800- and 1,500-meter races. Jack Crum came in third in the 3,000 meters and sixth in the 1,500. Avery Rogers grabbed a top spot in the long jump, then came in fifth place in the 100-meter dash. Quintin Fortier rounded out the top CVU competitors, coming third in the freshman 100 meters.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 7, Essex 6: Champlain Valley got a narrow win over Essex on Friday, May 12, to capture the Battle of the Bucket trophy.
Peter Gilliam had four goals and an assist to pace the Redhawks, who remain undefeated at 10-0.
Connor Malaney, Max Brumsted and Max Destito each added a goal for CVU, while Harper Anderson stopped 12 shots.
