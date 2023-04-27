Boys’ Ultimate
Champlain Valley 15, Rice 8: Victor Colon had four goals to lead the Champlain Valley boys’ ultimate team to win over Rice on Friday, April 21.
Charlie Garavelli also had four goals, while DJ Steinman added four assists.
The Redhawks moved to 3-0 with the win.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 9, South Burlington 8: The Champlain Valley boys’ lacrosse team squeaked out a win over South Burlington on Saturday, April 22, to remain undefeated.
Peter Gilliam had four goals to pace the Redhawks, who moved to 4-0 with the win. Jacob Bose added two goals and two assists, while Conor Malaney, Jacob Whitcomb and Trevor Stumpff each chipped in with a goal.
Harper Anderson earned the win in goal with nine saves.
The Redhawks also got a win on Thursday, April 20, beating Burr and Burton 13-5.
Gilliam had five goals and an assist in that win, while Bose added a hat trick.
Girls’ tennis
Champlain Valley 6, Essex 1: The girls continued their strong start to the season with a win over Essex on Friday.
Anna Dauerman, Tabitha Bastress, Erin Fina and Victoria Chrya all earned straight set wins in singles for the Redhawks (3-1).
Addie Maurer and Ella Lisle got a win in No. 1 doubles and Maya Vander Els and Kennedy Desautels earned a victory in No. 2 doubles.
The win came after the Redhawks dropped their first match of the season, falling to Burlington 4-3.
Dauerman got the lone win in singles, while Mayer/Toohey and Sage Kehr and Millie Boardman swept the two doubles matches.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 16, South Burlington 10: Champlain Valley pulled away in the second half for a win over South Burlington in girls’ lacrosse on Thursday.
Dicey Manning scored five goals for the Redhawks, who moved to 3-0 with the win. Stella Dooley chipped in four goals and Emerson Rice netted a hat trick. Grace McNally, Tess Everett, Amelie Scharf and Kate Boehmcke each added a goal.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath and Ava Medici combined to get the win in goal.
Girls’ Ultimate
Champlain Valley 15, Middlebury 0: Champlain Valley girls’ Ultimate pitched a shutout against Middlebury on Thursday to move back to 2-2.
Grace Thompson had six goals and four assists for the Redhawks, while Ella Polli added a hat trick. Abby Bunting tallied twice and Stella Ewald, Megan Rexford, Teryn Hytten and Kate Sayre each added a goal.
Boys’ tennis
Burlington 5, Champlain Valley 2: The Champlain Valley boys’ tennis team fell to Burlington on Thursday.
Oscar Andersson got a win in singles for the Redhawks (2-1) and Aiden Morris and Ben Fina got a win in doubles.
Softball
North Country 12, Champlain Valley 9: The Champlain Valley softball team fell to 1-3 with a loss to North Country on Saturday.
