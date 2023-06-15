Talk about peaking at the right moment.
The Champlain Valley baseball team put together a near-perfect game at the perfect moment to capture the Division I state championship on Saturday, beating Mount Anthony 6-0 at Centennial Field.
First, the team’s offense went to work, scoring six runs in the first two innings to grab control of the early momentum.
Then, the Redhawks turned the ball over to pitcher Stephen Rickert, who turned the six-run lead into a stranglehold with a complete game, one-hit performance.
“Our game plan going in and when we were most successful all year was when we kinda got out in front early,” CVU coach Nicky Elderton said. “Our hitting came together the last handful of games, we finally put a complete game together where we got great pitching, great hitting. Base running was awesome and our fielding was great as well.”
The victory helped CVU grab the program’s third title in four years and Elderton a championship in his first season as head coach of the team.
“At the end of the day, we knew what we had to do and we executed the game plan,” Elderton said. “We put a full game together and it was pretty amazing to watch them play.”
The Redhawks got things going in the first inning, hitting back-to-back-to-back singles to score two runs and jump out to the quick lead. Robbie Fragola, Travis Stroh and Zach Santos all had hits to get CVU on the board.
Stroh then helped the Redhawks take full control in the second, hitting a three-run run home run over the left field wall to extend the score to 6-0.
“You wanna be in control when you’re playing baseball and that’s when we’re at our best,” Elderton said. “That second inning really showed kind of who we were as a team, where there’s nobody on and two outs, and we put up four runs because we get a couple timely two-out hits, and then Travis Stroh got into one and hit a home run.
“But the two-out rallies, we did that a lot this year and it just shows the how much each kid competes.”
When Rickert took over on the mound, he made a six-run lead feel insurmountable. The junior pitcher had a no-hitter through five innings and allowed just one hit in the complete game performance.
“We know Steven is going to battle and he is such a competitor,” Elderton said. “That focus he has on the mound, it really shows the rest of the team. Our defense on Saturday was making all the plays for him because he didn’t strike out many guys, but the defense had his back.”
Stroh was 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the Redhawks. Robbie Fragola added a hit and two runs. Zach Santos, Calvin Steele, Kyle Tivnan and Lewis Kerest all had hits for CVU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.