After Saturday’s Division I state championship game was over, the Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team joined the ranks of top programs in the state.
But they did not finish the game with the trophy.
Burr and Burton scored in the second overtime period to beat CVU 15-14 in the D-I title game, played Saturday at the University of Vermont’s Virtue Field, capping off one of the best lacrosse games of the season.
“It still kind of stings,” CVU coach Tucker Pierson said. “Overall, I know it’s a great sports moment and it’s good for girls’ lacrosse and it’s very exciting and I’m very proud of my team. But yeah, it’s a little tough.”
No. 2 CVU nearly shocked top-seeded Burr and Burton, scoring with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.
“I just had them do some breathing exercises, you know. It was a frantic moment. We did some breathing and then we had a game plan,” Pierson said. “Then Marley Cartwright just earned that eight-meter free position, which was phenomenal. And then she buried it. It was just perfect.”
CVU then barely missed on two scoring opportunities in the extra period, as BBA goalie Maizie Rukat stopped the first chance and the Redhawks shot just wide on the second.
“At that point, I think we were probably a little disappointed or we were sort of off our game because we had had two opportunities to score and didn’t,” Pierson said.
The Bulldogs capitalized on their chance with just over a minute remaining in the second overtime period, as Paige Samuelson scored on a great individual effort to lift her team to the program’s first Division I state title.
“We knew when we played them the first time that (Paige) was really hard to stop,” Pierson said. “But she is a really good player, we just weren’t able to stop her.”
Samuelson had five goals and one assist to lead all scorers, while Rukat stopped 10 shots to get the win in goal for BBA.
Cartwright and Stella Dooley each had three goals to pace the Redhawks, while Dicey Manning chipped in with two goals and two assists. Bibi Frechette and Tess Everett each tallied twice, while Amelie Scharf and Emerson Rice scored one for CVU.
CVU goalie Clare Stackpole-McGrath made 13 saves.
“It was inspiring lacrosse, to be honest,” Pierson said. “I like to see just the collective group progressing and playing with more confidence and with the will to win, that’s what I saw on Saturday.”
The Redhawks performance in the final was the next step for a program that has been climbing the ranks of Division I since Pierson took over the program eight years ago.
“I give so much credit to all of my players because they wanted it, they worked for it. They’ve been working in the off season to improve,” Pierson said. “It has been building.”
CVU, which last won a title in 2005, has been working to return to those state champion ranks. With only five seniors graduating from this year’s squad, the Redhawks will look to take the final step next season with an experienced group.
“I know that this junior class is fired up and they’re already planning how to get back to this same game, the title game,” Pierson said. “They’re driven.”
Boys’ Ultimate
No. 5 Montpelier 12, No. 3 Champlain Valley 10: The Champlain Valley boys’ Ultimate team fell to No. 5 Montpelier in the Division I state championship on Saturday at South Burlington High School.
DJ Steinman and Victor Colon each had three goals for the Redhawks, who lost only one game during the regular season. Brendan Fellows and Thomas Garavelli each tallied twice for CVU.
It was the first appearance for CVU in the D-I title game, after bowing out in the semifinals the last two seasons.
Girls’ tennis
No. 3 Stowe 4, No. 4 Champlain Valley 3: The Champlain Valley girls’ tennis dropped three early matches in the Division I state championship on Thursday and could not recover in a loss to Stowe.
The Raiders won the first four singles matches to beat the Redhawks and clinch the program’s third D-I title in a row.
Erin Fina got a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 5 singles after Stowe had clinched the title, while CVU got wins in both doubles matches.
Addie Maurer and Ariel Toohey got a 6-3, 6-1 win in the No. 1 doubles match, while Eliza Willoughby and Victoria Chyra won 6-3, 7-5 in No. 2 doubles.
