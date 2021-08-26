Champlain Valley Union High School Girls Basketball Program is hosting its first annual golf scramble to raise money to support the program.
The tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, Cedar Knoll Country Club, Route 116, Hinesburg.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with registration and a light breakfast; players tee off at 10 a.m. Snacks, lunch, prizes and appetizers, along with a cash bar, are included in the $90 player registration fee. Prices rise to $100 per person after Sept. 1.
“Champlain Valley Union is the preeminent girls’ basketball program in the state, winning six state championships in the past nine years with a record of 210-11 over the past decade,” said Amy Armstrong, an event organizer. “The program serves 30 plus girls each year, teaching them the importance of teamwork, discipline, maximum effort, and sportsmanship producing confident, determined young women ready for the challenges of college and career.
Cedar Knoll Country Club is lead sponsor and Goss Dodge is providing a car for the hole-in-one hole.
Money raised from the event will allow players to attend team camp and tournaments in the summer, and to allow the program to offer scholarship money and to provide practice gear and warm-ups to all members of the program.
The team gives back to the community in many ways each year, including near unanimous participation in the Penguin Plunge fundraiser.
