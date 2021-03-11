Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 47, Rutland 29: The Champlain Valley Union High School girls’ basketball team remained undefeated with a win over Rutland on Monday.
Shelby Companion led the team with 11 points, while Catherine Gilwee added seven points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Redhawks (8-0).
On Friday, the Redhawks beat South Burlington 51-13. Addison Hunter led the way with 11 points and Gilwee chipped in 10 points.
Nordic skiing
The Champlain Valley boys’ Nordic ski team traveled to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Monday for the high school state championship and the Redhawks skied to fourth place overall.
Geo DeBrosse was the top finisher for the Redhawks, coming in fifth place in the Division I classic race. Anders Linseisen came in ninth place for CVU.
In the skate race, Nigel Wormser was the top Redhawk, coming in 10th place.
Mount Mansfield took the boys D-I title, while Mount Anthony came in second and Brattleboro followed in third place. CVU was fourth and BFA-St. Albans rounded out the top five.
Boys’ basketball
Rice 52, Champlain Valley 29: Rice used a big second half to pull away from Champlain Valley on Saturday.
Devin Rogers and Ethan Czarny each had eight points for the Redhawks, who fall to 5-2.
Michel Ndayishimiye led all scorers with 19 points for Rice, who move to 5-0.
Boys’ hockey
BFA-St. Albans 3, Champlain Valley 2: BFA-St. Albans scored twice in the third period to pull away for a win over Champlain Valley on Saturday.
Devon Fay and Owen Pierce each had a goal for the Redhawks (3-4), who scored to close the lead to one but could not complete the comeback. Jack Averill stopped 23 saves in net.
Girls’ hockey
Woodstock 2, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1 (OT): Woodstock scored in overtime to earn a win over the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team on Saturday.
With the loss, the CougarHawks fall to 3-3-1.
