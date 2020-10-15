Boys Soccer
Champlain Valley 2, Rice 1: The Champlain Valley boys soccer team made it seven wins in a row with a victory over Rice on Monday, Oct. 12.
The Redhawks scored twice in the second half to come back from a one-goal deficit. Sam Dennison had a goal to tie the game and then Chance Therrien won in on a penalty kick with four minutes to play.
Jett Barbic earned the win in goal with two saves.
CVU also grabbed a win over South Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 10, with Alex Meade scoring with 14 minutes remaining to get the 3-2 victory.
Holden Batchelder and Henry Bijur each scored for the Redhawks, while Barbic stopped four shots.
Football
Champlain Valley 42, BFA-St. Albans 20: Max Destito and Jake Bowen each threw for three touchdowns to lead Champlain Valley to a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
Alex Provost caught two touchdown passes, while Angelos Carroll, Shane Gorman, Henry Kramer and Will Murphy each caught one TD. Ollie Pudvar was 6-for-6 on extra points to help the offensive effort.
Brendan Chalmers and Gorman each had an interception for CVU.
Girls Soccer
Champlain Valley 2, South Burlington 1: Josie Pecor scored a goal in each half to help Champlain Valley to the win over South Burlington on Saturday.
Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to make five saves in goal for the Redhawks (4-0).
Field Hockey
Champlain Valley 2, Rice 1: The Champlain Valley field hockey team won its fourth game in a row, beating Rice 2-1 on Saturday.
Mackenzie Marcus and and Neva Williams each had a goal for the Redhawks, who moved to 5-1.
Marina Schmidt stopped two shots in goal and Miranda Oppenhiemer had an assist for CVU.
Girls Volleyball
Essex 3, Champlain Valley 1: Essex topped Champlain Valley in a hard-fought four set match on Saturday.
Essex won the first two sets, 25-14 and 25-15, before the Redhawks came back to win the third 25-18.
The Hornets sealed the win with a 25-6 win in the fourth set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.