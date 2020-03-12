The storybook ending was set up. The comeback had been achieved, the crowd was on its feet.
Unfortunately, for the Champlain Valley Union High School boys basketball team, their opponents wrote their own script.
The Redhawks last-second buzzer beater fell short and St. Johnsbury beat CVU 46-43 in the Division I semifinals on Wednesday night, March 4, at the Patrick Gym.
“The guys battled through a slow start, found some rhythm, and gave us a chance at the end,” said CVU coach Michael Osborne. “We got a great look from a terrific shooter potentially tie. Unfortunately it didn’t go down.
“While it stings, and always will to some degree, these guys will undoubtedly accomplish a lot going forward.”
The key moment in the game came with two minutes to play - with St. Johnsbury up just one point. Logan Wendell, who finished with 23 points, hit a three-pointer from 25 feet out to extend his team’s lead.
“Logan is such a tenacious competitor and fearless scorer,” Osborne said. “That deep three with about two minutes left was a prime example. He just wants the shot, he wants to prove to you he can score on you.”
CVU responded with a three of their own - from Ethan Harvey - but two makes from the foul line for Hilltoppers and a miss as time expired for the Redhawks clinched the win.
The hard push to the finish would not have been possible without real fight from the Redhawks to start the second half. The team was down by 10 points at the start of the fourth quarter and then scored seven points to open the frame.
“We were able to dig in and put stops together and then were able to knock down some three’s to get us back in it,” Osborne said.
A basket from Tyler Morehouse and a three-pointer from Harvey closed it to 41-40 and the CVU fans were buzzing. But St. Johnsbury held off the hard charge and hung for the win.
Morehouse led the team with 16 points and Harvey added 13 points.
For CVU’s nine seniors, it ends a very successful run as a class. The team has been to the final four in two of the last three seasons after not advancing to Patrick Gym since 2000.
“The leadership of the nine seniors and the environment they created all season was remarkable,” Osborne said. “This was just a special group with unique chemistry and it was just simply about getting better, enjoying each other, and preparing to earn W’s.”