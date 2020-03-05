BOYS HOCKEY
(No. 8) Rutland 4, (No. 9) Champlain Valley 1: The Champlain Valley boys hockey team saw their season come to an end in the Division I playdowns on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The Redhawks fell to No. 8 Rutland 4-1 to end the season with a 2-17-2 record.
The Raiders (5-15-1) opened up a three-goal lead before Angelos Carroll scored for the Redhawks.
Dillon Moore and Ryan Melen each had two goals for Rutland.
ALPINE SKIING
The Champlain Valley alpine ski team competed in the first day of the Vermont state championships at Killington on Monday, March 2.
Binney Patton was the top finisher for the Redhawk girls team, coming in ninth place in the giant slalom race. CVU was in fifth place after the first day.
On the boys side, Champlain Valley finished the day in eighth place overall.
The state championships concluded on Tuesday, March 3, at Suicide Six with the slalom competition.