For the last the seven seasons, the Champlain Valley boys’ lacrosse team ended the year the same way: lifting the Division I state championship trophy.
This year, with a new coach and a roster recovering from the loss of last season due to COVID-19, you could be forgiven if you thought the Redhawks might see a different result.
But on Saturday, June 12, at the end of the Division 1 boys lacrosse schedule, there were the Redhawks lifting the trophy once again.
“We just felt very fortunate to be playing lacrosse and that was a theme that we carried throughout the season,” said coach Tom Garvey. “For us to have the opportunity to defend our state championship on Saturday, it was something special and the boys made the most of it.”
Champlain Valley beat Burr and Burton 8-7 with a second half comeback to capture its eighth straight state title, capping off a 17-1 season.
“One thing that CVU students and athletes seem to have in their DNA is that it is a competitive desire,” Garvey said. “They want to be great and they want to win.”
Burr and Burton certainly put up a fight as the Redhawks looked to clinch the title. The No. 3 Bulldogs led in the fourth quarter and looked ready to end Champlain Valley’s reign.
But two quick goals from Alex Leonard helped pull the Redhawks even and then the program’s title-winning DNA took over.
“Alex Leonard really played excellent for us in that final game in the second half,” Harvey said. “He took on a lot of the workload and he scored key goals at difficult moments to turn the tide a little bit.”
After Leonard tied the game, the Redhawks got the lead with just under six minutes to play on a goal from Nolan Shea. Shane Gorman added an insurance goal and then the defense went to work, holding off the Burr and Burton offense to secure the win.
“Defensively we kept ourselves in the game until our offense could sorta start making the plays that we needed them to make,” Harvey said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how they executed what we were trying to do defensively.”
It was the 11th overall title for the CVU program and the eighth championship game they have won by two goals or less.
“Our seniors really stepped up and kind of put our team on their backs a little bit and guys who had been there before, they just weren’t willing to lose,” Harvey said. “They made plays that we needed.”
Harvey particularly pointed to the leadership of the team’s captains — Gorman and Leonard on offense and Cam Saia on defense.
The win was the first title for Harvey, who took over for longtime coach Dave Trevithick before last year’s canceled season. For the first-year coach, it was good to continue the program’s long-standing success.
“I’m really happy that I could step in and continue this tradition that started with Dave. I’m really happy for our boys,” Harvey said. “They put in a lot of hard work throughout the year. The public has to see us when they’re out there on Saturday, but that starts with drills and off-season conditioning and all this work that they put in for years leading up to this. I’m thrilled with the season that we had and the outcome that we had in the final game.”
