Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, St. Johnsbury 0: Girls’ volleyball opened the season with a straight set win over St. Johnsbury Friday.
The Redhawks won the first set, 25-11, and then the second 25-12 to take control. A 25-16 win in the third clinched it for CVU.
Cross country
The Champlain Valley girls’ cross-country team opened the season with a first-place finish at the Essex Invitational Saturday, Sept. 2, after placing six runners in the top 10.
Estella Laird was the top finisher, while Alice Kredell came in second. Lydia Donahue was fourth, Audrey Neilson was sixth and Charlotte Crum came in seventh place. Annalise Wood also finished in the top 10, placing eighth.
For the boys, Champlain Valley finished in fifth place. Owen Deale was the top finisher, in 10th. Kody Guiternam was 21st, Charles Garavelli was 22nd and Ethan Morris was 25th.
Football
Burr and Burton 38, Champlain Valley 28: Champlain Valley was outscored in the second half as Burr and Burton handed the defending champs a loss in its season opener.
Ollie Cheer led the way for the Redhawks, going 14-for-29 with 262 passing yards, three touchdown passes and one-yard rushing TD. But it wasn’t enough for CVU, which was outscored 24-14 in second half.
Brian Rutherford had seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while Jacob Armstrong added a touchdown catch.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 12, Mount Anthony 0: Chloe Pecor led the way for Champlain Valley in an offensive outburst that helped the Redhawks to a 12-0 win over Mount Anthony on Friday, Sept. 1.
Pecor had four goals and one assist for CVU (1-0), while Zoe Klein, Ella Knudsen, Ava Barron, Reese Kingsbury, Rieanna Murray, Natalie Webster, Lily O’Brien and Kate Roberts all added a goal.
Lily Williams and Lauren Knudsen each had two assists, while Anya Johnson earned the win in goal.
