Softball
Missisquoi 15, Champlain Valley 3 (5): Missisquoi hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a run-shortened win over Champlain Valley on Saturday, May 1.
Meredith Greene had a two-run single for the Redhawks (1-4), who had a 3-0 lead before giving up six runs in the third inning.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 13, Essex 12 (OT): Colin Zouck scored in the second overtime period to lift Champlain Valley to a 13-12 win over Essex on Monday, May 3, to capture the annual Battle of the Bucket.
Zouck had five goals to help pace the Redhawks (4-0). Shane Gorman added five goals and one assist, while Sean Gilliam added one goal and three helpers.
Nolan Shea tallied twice for CVU with Jake Bowen making seven stops in goal to earn the win.
The Redhawks also grabbed a win on Friday, April 30, beating Burlington 17-1.
Gilliam and Gorman each had two goals and one assist for CVU, while Zouck chipped in with a hat trick. Alex Leonard (two goals), Aidan Machanic (one goal, one assist) and Max Destito (two goals) all scored in the win.
Girls’ lacrosse
Rutland 20, Champlain Valley 14: After the two teams were tied in the first half, Rutland outscored Champlain Valley 12-6 in the second frame to pull away with the win on Saturday.
Gretta White paced the Redhawks (2-3) with five goals, while Patra Kapsalis and Tess Everett each tallied twice. Lily Ledak, Chloe Snipes and Syndey Peet all added a goal for CVU.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath stopped six shots in goal for the Redhawks.
