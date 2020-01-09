GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 68, Mount Anthony 26: Champlain Valley outscored Mount Anthony 50-14 in the third quarter to pull away for another win on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Catherine Gilwee had 12 points and five assists for the Redhawks (4-0), while Mekkena Boyd added 11 points and five assists.
Julia Blanck had nine points and eight rebounds for CVU.
BOYS HOCKEY
Middlebury 2, Champlain Valley 1 (OT): Devon Kearns scored in overtime to lift Middlebury to a 2-1 win over Champlain Valley on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Aiden Achilles had the goal for the Redhawks, who dropped their fourth game in a row and fell to 2-5 this season.
Jason Douglas stopped 26 shots for CVU, while Eddie Hodde made 13 saves for Middlebury.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rice 2, Champlain Valley 1: The Champlain Valley girls hockey team returned from winter break with a loss to Rice on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Kiley McClure scored for the Redhawks (3-4) and Grace Ferguson stopped 16 shots.
Vittoria Pizzagalli and Kylie Corley each had a goal for Rice and Emily McDonald made 32 saves.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
Champlain Valley’s Esther Cuneo finished in first place to lead the CVU girls cross country ski team to a win over Saturday at Sleepy Hollow.
The Redhawks came in first place with 16 points, while U-32 was third (41) and Mount Mansfield was third (59).
Cuneo finished in 17:08.46 to come in first, teammate Emma Strack was third and Finnegan Mittelstadt was fourth.
In the boys race, CVU came in second place. U-32 was first with 15 points and CVU second with 48.
Skyler Heininger was the top finisher for the Redhawks in 11th place, Gavin Schaaf came in 12th and Gus Lunde was 13th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 76, Rice 55: Champlain Valley defeated Rice on Friday night to remain undefeated this season.
Tyler Morehouse had 17 points for the Redhawks, who moved to 6-0. Noah Allen added 16 points and Baker Angstman chipped in with 15 points.
CVU led by three points at halftime, but pulled away with a 22-11 run in the third quarter.
GYMNASTICS
Champlain Valley 129.35, Middlebury 95: Champlain Valley started the new year with a win in a dual meet against Middlebury on Friday, Jan. 3.
Taylor Hoar was first on the vault for CVU, Laurynn Bombardier was first on the beam, Logan Claffy was first in the floor exercise and Tali Giubardo was first on the bars and won the all-around competition.
Champlain Valley earned 129.35 points overall to beat Middlebury, who earned 95 points.