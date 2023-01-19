Two Champlain Valley Union High School girls’ basketball games were postponed — one by Rice Memorial High School and another by Burlington High School — after students at the schools learned of a social media video that a CVU player posted last month that included racist language.
Champlain Valley Union High School principal Adam Bunting, in an apology letter to students, said that in December, “a student-athlete on the CVU varsity girls’ basketball team made the terrible decision to follow a TikTok trend and post a video that was racially insensitive at best.”
The video has since been taken down. The student “made the video with a family member who is a person of color,” Bunting said, and “she wrongly believed it was okay to post something that used the N-word.”
“The student took down the video within an hour, but the damage was done as it was recorded and widely distributed by others,” he said.
The school was notified on Jan. 12 that Burlington High School students would not play CVU in protest of the video. Students at Rice Memorial High School did the same the week prior on Jan. 6.
“We as a team believe that racism is not a trend, nor is it any type of entertainment for social media,” the Burlington team said in an Instagram post on Jan. 12. “We dedicate this day to remind everyone that sadly, racism is still alive in our community.”
The CVU player in question has since been suspended from game play, has lost her captaincy, was removed from leadership clubs in the school, and “has begun restorative practices that follow this process: interviews, education, repair and growth,” Bunting said.
“Last but not least, this player has experienced significant consequences in her life outside of school, but this is not my story to tell,” he said.
Bunting and the CVU athletic director Ricky McCollum met with administrators and students with the Burlington team shortly after to discuss “a path forward.”
“We agreed to play our next game after our restorative process has had a chance to be completed; after all, an apology without learning is hollow at best,” he said. “In addition, we agreed that the CVU administration would review our practices and consequences going forward.”
He continued that other players around the state were considering postponing games or were planning to forfeit games.
“Before you make this move, I’d ask for your trust and remind you that the review of our policies is my responsibility — not our players,” Bunting said in his letter. “I ask you to trust that this player has and is experiencing consequences about which you don’t know. I ask you to trust that she views the video as the worst mistake of her life — because she is learning how much she hurt others, in addition to the consequences of her actions.”
The CVU girls’ basketball played a game at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester on Jan. 14, and at St. Johnsbury Academy on Jan. 16. Their next scheduled game is Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mount Mansfield Union High School.
