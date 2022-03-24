Racing in the Midwest

Mansfield Nordic Club skiers posted some impressive results at the recent Junior National Championships in Minnesota, including Anders Linseisen of Shelburne who took home a 5th place finish in the U16 boy’s classic sprint, achieving All-American status in his first trip to junior nationals.
Linseisen also took home a 25th in the individual skate race and a 16th in the classic mass start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.