Everything about the 2020 high school boys’ volleyball season looked different — except the team lifting the trophy at the end of it.
Champlain Valley Union High School captured the title in a non-VPA sanctioned postseason tournament on Friday, Oct. 30, beating No. 1 Essex 3-1.
The season, which saw matches played outdoors, concluded with a four-team tournament at South Burlington High School. CVU beat South Burlington in the semifinals to advance to Friday’s final.
CVU dropped the first set in the final, 15-25, but won the next 25-21, 25-16 and 25-23 to grab the win.
Football
Champlain Valley 27, Mount Mansfield 25: Max Destito threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns to help Champlain Valley eke out a win over Mount Mansfield on Saturday in the Burlington regional quarterfinal.
Jake Bowen also threw for a touchdown and 147 yards at the quarterback position. Alex Provost had two catches for two touchdowns and 98 yards.
Adam Rutherford and Aidan Miller each caught a TD pass for the Redhawks, who advance to the semifinals.
No. 1 CVU will take on No. 4 Essex on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in their semifinal matchup.
In the Chittenden County Boys’ VB end-of-season tourney...#2 CVU upsets #1 Essex 3-1! (15-25, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-23) Boys’ take 3 in a row after dropping the opening set! Congrats to all the players, coaches & ADs for making the most of this unusual year!
Girls’ Soccer
Champlain Valley 3, Essex 0: The Champlain Valley offense erupted for three goals in a 13-minute span in the second half to get past Essex in the Division I quarterfinals on Saturday.
Olivia Zubarik, Catherine Gilwee and Emma Crum each had a goal for the Redhawks, while Josie Pecor added an assist.
Ella Polli stopped three shots in goal to earn the shutout for the Redhawks (9-0).
No. 1 Champlain Valley was to face No. 4 Rutland on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the D-I semifinals. If the Redhawks get the win they will play in the state championship on Saturday at Burlington High School.
Boys’ Soccer
Champlain Valley 2, Rutland 0: The Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team advanced to the Division I semifinals with a win over Rutland on Friday.
Chance Therrien (one assist) and Tyler Wuthrich each had a goal for the Redhawks, who also got an assist from Henry Bijur.
Aidan Jaremczuk stopped one shot to earn the shutout.
With the win, the No. 2 seed Redhawks will face No. 3 Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday.
If CVU gets the win, they will play in the D-I title game on Saturday at Burlington High School.
