Shelburne Little League held its first opening day celebration since 2019 on April 30 with a parade through town and a visit from Champ, the Vermont Lake Monsters mascot.
“This is a great tradition and a wonderful way to kick off the season,” said Mike Niebur, president of Shelburne Little League. A record 382 kids registered to play this year from three towns: Charlotte, Hinesburg and Shelburne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.