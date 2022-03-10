For the first eight minutes of the Division 1 boys’ basketball semifinal, it looked like Champlain Valley Union and Rice were locked in a tight, back-and-forth affair.
Then, suddenly, they weren’t.
The Green Knights went on a 9-0 run to end the first half and never looked back as they beat No. 2 Champlain Valley 54-33 Sunday night, March 6, at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
“Our intent was come here and win, not just this one, but the next one,” said CVU coach Michael Osborne. “But we played a very good basketball team who played better basketball than us tonight.”
After a run to end the first, No. 3 Rice opened the second half on another run, this one 8-0, to fully pull away from the Redhawks. The charge was led by Sharif Sharif (20 points) and Rice’s three-point shooting as the Green Knights scored 21 points from behind the arc.
“It really wasn’t a defensive issue for me,” Osborne said of the team’s struggles. “I think it was an offensive issue. We make a few baskets, and it makes it a lot easier on the defensive side for us, but we were stuck at 16 (points) forever.”
The game started well for CVU, which was appearing in its third straight D1 semifinal, as it opened a quick 9-4 lead behind four points for Tucker Tharpe and a three-pointer from Kyle Eaton.
But Rice quickly responded, and the two teams settled into a back-and-forth rhythm. With just under three minutes remaining in the first half, the Green Knight offense caught fire.
Carter Blanchard hit a three-pointer, then Sharif scored the next six points of the half to put his team 28-16 headed into halftime.
The Green Knights exited the locker room for the third quarter and stayed hot, with eight more points added to the scoreboard before the Redhawks could make one fall.
“We really weren’t able to get much else going all night long,” Osborne said. “Hats off to Rice. I thought their defense dictated to us on the offensive side.We needed to be better on offense.”
CVU ended up with just five points of offense in the third quarter and faced a 41-21 deficit entering the final frame.
“That’s a good defensive team,” Osborne said. “We didn’t go down tonight.”
At that point it was too late for CVU to close the gap as Rice booked a spot in the D1 title game.
Alex Provost led CVU scorers with 11 points, while Tharpe finished with eight.
The Redhawks ended the season with a 17-5 record.
