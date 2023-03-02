No. 1 CVU faces Essex in semifinals

Girls’ basketball
Top-seed Champlain Valley hung on for a 48-37 win over No. 8 Rice in the Division I girls’ basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24.
The Redhawks used a 15-2 run in the second quarter to pull away and then held off the Green Knights to book a spot in the DI semifinals.
Addi Hunter had 14 points to pace the Redhawks, while Shelby Companion chipped in with 10. Merrill Jacobs added eight points for CVU.
No. 1 Champlain Valley will face off against No. 4 Essex on Monday at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium in the semifinals at 8 p.m.
The two teams did not face each other in the regular season but the Redhawks have yet to lose to a Vermont opponent this year.
Boys’ basketball
The boys ended the regular season on a high note, beating Rice 53-50 on Saturday, Feb. 25, to secure the No. 1 seed in the DI playoffs.
Alex Provost had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Redhawks, while Logan Vaughn scored a double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds). Sam Sweeney and Kyle Eaton each chipped in eight.
The team ended the season with a 19-1 record secured it a first-round bye in the upcoming tournament.
The Redhawks faced the winner of No. 8 Mount Mansfield and No. 9 Burlington in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
CVU beat both Mount Mansfield and Burlington in the matchups in the regular season.
Boys’ hockey
The boys’ hockey team traveled to Cairns Arena to take on South Burlington in the DI quarterfinals on Wednesday after press deadline.
The Redhawks earned the No.5 seed in the postseason with a 7-10-3 record.
CVU, which lost three of its last four games, looked to rebound from a 3-2 loss to the Wolves late in the regular season. South Burlington won two of the teams’ matchups and tied the third.
The winner of the quarterfinal advanced to the semifinals where No. 1 Rice waits. That game will be played on Saturday, March 4, at 6:45 p.m.
Girls’ hockey
Despite a late-season losing streak, the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and a home quarterfinal game.
The CougarHawks (12-7-1) took on No. 5 Essex (6-12-2) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. after deadline.
Late in the season, CVU-MMU beat Essex 4-1. The two teams also battled to a 3-3 tie earlier.
If the CougarHawks can hold off the Hornets upset bid, CVU-MMU will advance to take on No. 1 Spaulding (19-0-1), which beat them 3-0 in the final game of the regular season.
That matchup will take place on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m.
