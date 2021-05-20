New heights

Drew Buley, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, breaks 53-year old high-jump record. 

 Courtesy photo

Drew Buley, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, set a new 53- year old high-jump record at the South Burlington track and field meet. The record-setting jump was 6 feet 4.5 inches. This breaks the old school record first set in 1968 by Al Barber — tied in 1983 — at 6 feet, 3 inches.

