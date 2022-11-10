The last two high school girls’ soccer seasons have ended in heartbreak for Champlain Valley.
On Sunday at Norwich University, Redhawks forward Zoe Klein made sure this season turned out differently.
The junior fired a shot into the net from just inside the 18-yard box and the team captured the 1-0 win over Mount Mansfield in the Division I title game.
“Our seniors, they worked so hard for this to happen, and they just drove our motivation to do this,” Klein said. “We all worked as a team, and we all wanted this for our seniors.”
Klein broke through just six minutes into the second half, finding some space on the right of Mount Mansfield goalkeeper Tonie Cardinal.
“When I got past that defender I was like, I’m taking the shot,” Klein said of her game winner. “This is gonna go in and I saw it go in. I was so excited.”
After Klein put CVU up 1-0, Redhawk defenders went to work shutting down the middle of the field and keeping the Cougars from finding the equalizer.
“We always feel if we can dominate in the middle, we’re generally going to be in good shape and we have a lot of trust in our outside backs,” said CVU coach Stan Williams. “We have a lot of comfort that they’d be able to handle those attacks.”
Champlain Valley, which lost to South Burlington in the finals the last two years, returns to the top of DI and has now won four state championships in the last six years.
“There’s a lot of pressure put on them by others and by themselves and to see them fight through that was awesome,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of kids here that I’ve known for a long, long time, so it’s pretty special.”
The Redhawks got off to a dream start, with three looks at the Mount Mansfield goal. But Cardinal (five saves) was equal to the task and the Cougars and CVU settled into a midfield battle.
To break the game open a bit, Williams and Klein discussed a change at halftime, moving the forward to the right side where she could find more space. The move paid off almost immediately when the junior found the back of the net.
“We’ve done that at times just to mix up matchups and to get different looks,” Williams said. “That was a heck of a shot. Klein’s a strong-minded kid and I had no doubt that she would be on the top of her game today.”
CVU made the switch to a more defensive formation after the score and relied on its stout defense and goalkeeper Emma Allaire (two saves) to clinch the title.
“I was thinking like we’re winning. We’re up by one now,” Klein said. “We just needed to defend and not let them score. I just knew that it’s the last 40 minutes of our season and we just needed to win. Last year we didn’t do that, and this was our chance.”
Champlain Valley finishes with a 15-0-1 record and the program’s 20th state championship, the most titles in state history in boys’ and girls’ soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.