Two years ago, Neva Williams approached her Champlain Valley High School teammates and coaches with a story.
During a team Zoom meeting, Williams shared the story of Morgan Rodgers, a Duke University lacrosse player who committed suicide after battling anxiety and depression.
A nonprofit created after her death to raise awareness about mental health and help remove the stigma around asking for help, Morgan’s Message had spread her story to Williams.
The 2022 CVU graduate passed the message along to her Redhawks lacrosse teammates and it resonated with the athletes and the coaching staff.
“When Neva brought it to us and we took it to the lacrosse team, it was just like a lightning bolt,” said lacrosse and field hockey coach Tucker Pierson. “It resonated with everyone. Everyone was like, ‘oh, like this is us.’”
First the CVU girls lacrosse, then the field hockey team, signed on to become ambassadors for Morgan’s Message, spreading the story about a fellow athlete and mental health.
After Williams graduated, senior Danielle Gamelin took the reins as the team’s ambassador, hoping to help remove the stigma around mental health by leading by example with her teammates.
“I think we all thought it was so important to spread the message of mental health and student athletes,” Gamelin said. “We have more people becoming ambassadors, it’s going to keep on going.”
The field hockey team has continued its commitment this season, prioritizing mental health as a group.
“We’ve been working really well together to make sure that everybody feels heard and being vulnerable about our own struggles has also been really helpful,” said captain Miranda Oppenheimer. “I think it brings people together and knits the community tighter.”
The Redhawks teamed up with South Burlington to host a Morgan’s Message game this season, continuing to spread the message across the field.
“We wear the Morgan’s Message shirts and so do they. When we’re warming up, it’s like we’re not just two teams playing against each other, we’re like one cohesive group of people behind one message,” said captain Tess Everett. “It’s kind of bringing the idea that this is more than a game, it’s more than a competition and we can play against each other, but we can also all stand for something as a community.”
While the team’s on-the-field play is not a central part of the Redhawks focus on mental health, the group has translated its off-field closeness and camaraderie into success on the field.
“I do think that being able to like hold each other closer now is causing us and allowing us to trust each other on the field and lean on each other more,” Oppenheimer said. “I think that we’re really good at talking to each other and that’s one of our strong suits this year. I just think that’s helping us stay tight knit.”
The field hockey team has a 10-2 record with two games left in the regular season and is hoping the focus on communication will help as they enter the playoffs.
No matter what happens in this playoffs, CVU will continue to spread Morgan’s Message. The team has two juniors, Maddy McDade and Sophie Madden, to take over as ambassadors when Gamelin graduates.
“I want it to continue and I want it to spread to others teams,” Gamelin said. “I think it’s so important that everybody knows that it’s OK to not be OK.”
