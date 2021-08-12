Suzi Moore is not your average 74-year-old. This grandmother of two never stops — not even for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Moore has been looking forward to participating in the Cycle 4 CMT in Vermont for years so this year she decided to make the trip to Charlotte to celebrate her 75th birthday.
The 8th Cycle and Walk 4 CMT takes place at the Old Lantern Sunday, Aug. 29, with a morning of either cycling or walking, followed by an afterparty featuring live music, food, drinks and a silent auction. There are 15-, 25- or 40-mile routes.
In the past seven years, the event has raised $1.4 million for research into treatments — and ultimately a cure — for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a hereditary nerve disease that affects approximately 3 million people worldwide. The disease kills the long, or peripheral, nerves to the hands and feet. As the nerves die, the muscles around them follow, leading to loss of function and issues with balance.
Chris Ouellette of Shelburne was inspired to start the Cycle 4 CMT by his nephew, Yohan Bouchard, who was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth at the age of 7.
“I watched Yohan’s ongoing battle from being an active kid enjoying snowboarding, walking and hiking to abandoning these activities altogether due to the complications of his disease,” Ouellette said. “My love for him drove my determination to find a cure for this disorder.”
He conceived the event as a way to give individuals with Charcot-Marie-Tooth the opportunity to experience the outdoor activities that define Vermonters and their culture.
Moore was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease at 64. Although this seems late in life, she always had an idea something was not quite right. “I grew up in Denver where I hiked, biked and camped in the Colorado Rockies. There are no awards for dance team, athletics or cheerleading on my resume anywhere,” she joked. “The disease is different for everyone. There are over 100 types. Some are affected while young, and much more severely — some don’t find out they have it until things start to progress more, like me.”
Training has been a challenge for Moore in 2021. Her goal is to ride 75 miles each month, but rain, hail and searing Minnesota heat hasn’t made it easy. “My family supports me 100 percent.”
Moore’s balance is not good, but she does yoga, swims and rides the recumbent at the YWCA.
“I’m numb from knee to toe and elbow to fingertip, so my body and brain are constantly on high alert — so exhausting. I drop things at least a dozen times a day, so my dishes and glasses are either plastic or chipped. After several spills on my two-wheeler, I bought myself a three-wheeled Terra Trike for my 70th birthday. I’ve been cruising ever since with only a few spin outs and no falls. Biking frees me from stubbed toes, skinned knees and dangerous falls.”
The disease is currently incurable, but recent advances in genetics, coupled with vigorous fundraising, have brought the goal of a cure within sight.
Thanks to the success of last year’s virtual event, participants can also join online — from wherever they’re located.
Both Vermont and virtual participants can earn eye-catching, quality swag like beanies, water bottles, T-shirts, socks, Louis Garneau jerseys for cyclists, jackets for walkers and Patagonia hoodies. The goal is to raise $400,000 for research.
More at cycle4cmt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.