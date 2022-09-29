Flo Meiler, 88, of Shelburne did it again.
At the NSA Track & Field Masters Outdoor Championships at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., July 28-31, Meiler earned 10 gold medals at the 85-to-89-year-old division.
Her results at the meet were as follows:
80-meter hurdles, team, 27.65
2,000-meter steeplechase, 19:27.27
High jump, 0.90 meters
Pole vault, 1.50 meters
Long jump, 1.95 meters
Triple jump, 4.34 meters
Discus, 12.66 meters
Hammer, 17.41 meters
Javelin, 8.90 meters
800-meter run outdoor pentathlon, 6:25.43
80-meter short hurdles outdoor pentathlon, 26.95
High jump outdoor pentathlon, 0.91 meters
Long jump outdoor pentathlon, 1.96 meters
Shotput, outdoor pentathlon, 5.18 meters
Outdoor pentathlon, 4372 points
Meiler holds a few records as well in the U.S. Track & Field Masters: 2021 overall female Jumps Athlete of the Year; 2020 world record, high jump, .90 meters; 2020 world record, pole vault, 1.65 meters; and 2020 national champion, triple jump, 4.94 meters.
Her world records include the outdoor pentathlon, with 4,467 points, 80-meter hurdles, 26.69.
She was also named the Track & Field Masters 2021 Athlete of the Year in her age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.