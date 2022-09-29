Flo Meiler, 88, of Shelburne did it again.

At the NSA Track & Field Masters Outdoor Championships at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., July 28-31, Meiler earned 10 gold medals at the 85-to-89-year-old division.

Her results at the meet were as follows:

80-meter hurdles, team, 27.65

2,000-meter steeplechase, 19:27.27

High jump, 0.90 meters

Pole vault, 1.50 meters

Long jump, 1.95 meters

Triple jump, 4.34 meters

Discus, 12.66 meters

Hammer, 17.41 meters

Javelin, 8.90 meters

800-meter run outdoor pentathlon, 6:25.43

80-meter short hurdles outdoor pentathlon, 26.95

High jump outdoor pentathlon, 0.91 meters

Long jump outdoor pentathlon, 1.96 meters

Shotput, outdoor pentathlon, 5.18 meters

Outdoor pentathlon, 4372 points

Meiler holds a few records as well in the U.S. Track & Field Masters: 2021 overall female Jumps Athlete of the Year; 2020 world record, high jump, .90 meters; 2020 world record, pole vault, 1.65 meters; and 2020 national champion, triple jump, 4.94 meters.

Her world records include the outdoor pentathlon, with 4,467 points, 80-meter hurdles, 26.69.

She was also named the Track & Field Masters 2021 Athlete of the Year in her age group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.