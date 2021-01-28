When Shelburne’s Megan Nick stepped to the top of the hill in Yaroslavl, Russia, she knew she needed a big jump to get the best result of her career.
Nick landed a full double full — two flips with three twists and a double flip in the second twist — in her run to capture her first World Cup event win on Sunday, Jan. 17.
“I knew I needed to compete my highest degree of difficulty,” Nick said via email. “I had been training this jump in Park City over the past month and it was my best option. “It felt great to land it.”
The World Cup win represents a big step for Nick and the U.S. women’s aerials program. It is the first win for the U.S. program in three years.
The full double full move that Nick landed for the first time in competition earned her a score of 89.88, helping to build her confidence as the World Cup season progresses.
“It was great, especially after a tough start to the season,” Nick said. “I have been focusing on bringing what I worked on during the summer to my snow jumping and it is nice to see it pay off.”
With the 2022 Winter Olympics on the horizon, now is a key time for Nick as she keeps her eye on participation in the meaningful event.
“For right now, I am just focused on continuing to improve on my consistency and quality,” Nick said.
The win was an improvement over Nick’s results from last season, which saw her finish second in two World Cup events.
The Champlain Valley Union High School graduate has steadily climbed in ranking since joining the U.S. Ski team in 2017 and hopes that a strong season can set her up going into an Olympic year.
“The results of this World Cup tour do matter going into next year so I still need to have a strong rest of the season,” Nick said.
Nick followed up her first World Cup win with an event in Moscow, where she saw her teammate Winter Vinecki capture another win for the U.S. Ski team.
Nick finished 22nd in the event, the fifth-place finisher for the U.S. team.
Nick and the U.S. aerials team will head to Raubichi, Minsk in Belarus for an event on Jan. 30 — the final stop on the international World Cup tour.
