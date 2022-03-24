A throng of eager fans gathered to meet Olympic bronze medalist and Shelburne native Megan Nick at the Shelburne Fieldhouse March 16.
Nick arrived by Shelburne fire truck and gave a speech thanking the community for putting the event together to honor her. Nick won the bronze in freestyle aerial skiing at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing last month and was back home for the first time.
After the speech, Nick signed autographs and posed for pictures with a long line of Shelburne residents, many of whom where kids. She also let fans hold her bronze medal and take pictures with it as well.
Palmer’s Sugarhouse handed out free maple snow cones to celebration-goers.
Nick’s parents, Jeff and Colleen, were also in attendance.
“We are absolutely thrilled, and so proud of our daughter for doing this,” Jeff Nick said. “We just were there for support, we gave her a little bit of advice, but she pretty much did this all on her own.”
The Olympian thanked the town for setting up the celebration.
“This was awesome, I am so grateful to the town of Shelburne for setting this up, and to be able to finally celebrate.”
Nick also offered a bit of advice for anyone wanting to follow in her footsteps.
“When it came down to it, it was just the hard work that I had to put in. I had a lot of lows, and luckily, I had family and friends to support me through those lows,” she said.
The town of Shelburne designated March 16, 2022, as Megan Nick Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.