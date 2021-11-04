Although Steve Estabrook has “an address” in South Burlington and his folks live in Shelburne, his home is really the road.
Such is the nomadic life of a professional mountain biker.
On Saturday, he was packing his van, probably the closest thing to a home he has, getting ready to head south for the winter.
The last competition of the Eastern States Cup series ran Oct. 24 and Estabrook was headed to Knoxville, Tenn., for work doing trail construction and mountain biking in a climate that supports year-round all-terrain two-wheeling, keeping Estabrook on his bike and “out of the snow.”
The last of the 12 enduro races Eastern States Cup series was Oct. 17 with Estabrook in first place for the season.
In the last downhill race, Estabrook had a chain fall off and he finished ninth. His total points over the season gave him third place for the series finale on Oct. 24 in Mountain Creek, N.J.
He tied for second in total points in downhill with his good friend Dylan Conte of Stowe, but Conte won the final race to break the tie.
Estabrook, 30, has been professional for about five years. Although he’s not getting rich mountain biking, it’s paying for itself.
“I’m getting to travel all over the country. Hopefully next year, more international stuff. That’s the goal — to get more international races,” he said.
The last year has been rich with memories — “getting to ride with all my friends all season, going to different venues all across New England and across the country and staying injury free.”
But the competition was robust.
Since he turned pro “this was probably the toughest competition — a lot of people stayed injury free,” Estabrook said. “It was a lot of good times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.