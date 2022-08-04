This week 72 high school football players from New Hampshire and Vermont will begin practicing for the 69th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The summer classic will be played at Castleton University’s David Wolk Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The two teams will stay at Castleton University for six days before playing in the game.
Local athletes on the team include Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty and Angelos Carroll from Champlain Valley Union High School, and Amari Fraser from South Burlington High School.
The Maple Sugar Bowl Game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier. This game is a fundraiser for three area Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Tickets are available at shrinemaplesugarbowl.com.
