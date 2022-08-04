For another summer, the Shelburne Little League, representing the towns of Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte, fielded three fantastic All-Star teams to compete in the annual Vermont District 1 Little League tournament.
These players practiced and played baseball together almost every day for two months, culminating in the District 1 tournament, which consisted of pool play followed by a double elimination round. While none of the three teams made it through the double elimination round in their respective divisions, all three played with heart and determination and were definitely a joy to watch.
12U All Stars
Jack Ahrens
Owen Daley
Broderick Deeley
Evan Dore
Leland Driscoll
Drew Friesen
Levi Hughes
Reid McAvey
Cooper Niebur
Liam Niebur
Tyler Niebur
Kai Olin
Jake Osekoski
Brennan Rettew
Manager: Mike Niebur
Coaches: Don Ahrens, Ken McAvey
11U All Stars
Luke Blucher
Jacob Casarico
Franklin Donegan
Zeke Dupee-Negron
Carl Giangregorio
Grant Giangregorio
Izyk McGuire
Jaime Nassar
Chase Rodliff
Isaac Russell
Thomas Schramm
Pete Stephen
Finn Wilson
Beckett Win
Manager: Al Giangregorio
Coaches: Jamie Nassar, Josh Stephen
10U All Stars
Felix Boyce
Griffin Daley
Grayson Diguglielmo
Henry Flanagan
Willem Flanagan
Cole Knudsen
Theo Lyons Judge
Holden Rodliff
Max Strauss
Cooper Tanis
Finn Wolff
Henry Wolff
Manager: Andy Strauss
Coaches: Mike Flanagan, Jon Wolff
