For another summer, the Shelburne Little League, representing the towns of Shelburne, Hinesburg and Charlotte, fielded three fantastic All-Star teams to compete in the annual Vermont District 1 Little League tournament.

These players practiced and played baseball together almost every day for two months, culminating in the District 1 tournament, which consisted of pool play followed by a double elimination round. While none of the three teams made it through the double elimination round in their respective divisions, all three played with heart and determination and were definitely a joy to watch.

12U All Stars

Jack Ahrens

Owen Daley

Broderick Deeley

Evan Dore

Leland Driscoll

Drew Friesen

Levi Hughes

Reid McAvey

Cooper Niebur

Liam Niebur

Tyler Niebur

Kai Olin

Jake Osekoski

Brennan Rettew

Manager: Mike Niebur

Coaches: Don Ahrens, Ken McAvey

11U All Stars

Luke Blucher

Jacob Casarico

Franklin Donegan

Zeke Dupee-Negron

Carl Giangregorio

Grant Giangregorio

Izyk McGuire

Jaime Nassar

Chase Rodliff

Isaac Russell

Thomas Schramm

Pete Stephen

Finn Wilson

Beckett Win

Manager: Al Giangregorio

Coaches: Jamie Nassar, Josh Stephen

10U All Stars

Felix Boyce

Griffin Daley

Grayson Diguglielmo

Henry Flanagan

Willem Flanagan

Cole Knudsen

Theo Lyons Judge

Holden Rodliff

Max Strauss

Cooper Tanis

Finn Wolff

Henry Wolff

Manager: Andy Strauss

Coaches: Mike Flanagan, Jon Wolff

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.