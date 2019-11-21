Laurel Jaunich is a perfect 4-0 at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium.
On Friday, Nov. 22, she will put her undefeated record on the line.
“UVM was a pretty good court for me when I was in high school,” Jaunich said in a phone interview on Monday. “I am very excited.”
Jaunich, a former Champlain Valley Union High School girls basketball standout, will lead her Naval Academy team into a matchup with the Catamounts at the school’s storied court. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
“I have been looking forward to (this game) since I left,” the Charlotte resident said. “It’s kind of like a fun, complete circle.”
Jaunich and the Redhawks finished her four-year career with a 95-0 record and captured four straight Division I state championships - with all four finals wins coming on the floor at Patrick Gym.
Though the college senior has a history at the Burlington-based school, Jaunich has yet to fill her teammates in on her high school success.
“I don’t really want to add any extra pressure to them,” Jaunich said. “But, personally, it’s an extra motivator for me.”
The Friday night game will mark a return for Jaunich, who will get to play in front of family, friends and her former coaches.
“My brother is coming home from college,” Jaunich said. “My grandma is coming over from Wake Rabin and she is bringing a crew. There should be a good crowd there.”
Those who venture out to UVM to watch the game will see a 2-1 Navy team, who beat Stevenson and then captured the program’s first ever win over an ACC team with a victory over Clemson. But Navy followed it up with a loss to North Carolina Nov. 11.
“We have had three very different games,” Jaunich said. “We are trying to figure out who we are, we don’t have a real identity yet. This weekend, going to Burlington and then Maine, should help us find our identity.”
Navy will take on a 1-3 Vermont team, coming off their first win of the year - a 71-66 victory over Bryant.
“I feel like we can beat UVM but I feel like they have the talent to beat us,” Jaunich said. “It should be a really good game.”
Jaunich remembers watching the UVM women as a kid and participating in camps and shoot-arounds as a middle school and high school student.
“I was once a little girl up in that stand watching the games,” Jaunich said. “That was kind of the only thing we had growing up, they were really good, had some really fun seasons so we would go up and watch them.
I don’t know if I would be here if I hadn’t had that to look up to.”
Jaunich now stands as the inspiration for those little girls in the stands, as well as the players that follow her in the CVU program.
“I don’t know how many will be there for the game,” Juanich said. “I hope I have inspired some of them.”