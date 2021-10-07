Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 0, Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team put 14 shots on goal, but the Redhawks settled for a 0-0 tie with Burlington on Saturday.
Ella Polli and Emma Allaire combined to make three saves for CVU, which moves to 5-0-1.
Libby Westbrook stopped 14 shots in goal for the Seahorses.
Cross country
The Champlain Valley cross country team headed to the Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy and came away with top results.
Matthew Servin was the top CVU finisher, coming in second place on the boys’ side. Kai Hillier came in 29th, Jameson McEnaney was 39th and Brennan Militello was 45th to round out the Redhawk runners.
With those results, CVU came in third place in the team competition.
Alice Kredell was the top finisher for the CVU girls, coming in fourth place. Kate Silverman was 59th and Jasmine Nails was 69th for the Redhawks, which came in seventh overall as a team.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Burlington 0: The Champlain Valley girls’ volleyball team remained undefeated with a win over Burlington Monday.
The Redhawks won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-19 and then wrapped up the win with a 25-17 victory in the third.
CVU also got a win on Friday, beating BFA-St. Albans 3-0. They won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-16.
Football
Champlain Valley 35, BFA-St. Albans 7: Max Destito went 12-for-18 and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns to help the Champlain Valley football team maintain their hot start.
Jack Sumner and Aidan Miller each caught two touchdown passes for the Redhawks, while Alex Provost also snagged a TD pass.
The CVU defense was active throughout the game with Jared Anderson, Ryan Boehmcke and Colin Zouck each grabbing an interception.
With the win, Champlain Valley moves to 4-1.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 1, Colchester 0: Sam Dennison scored the lone goal of the game for the Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team and the Redhawks beat Colchester 1-0 on Friday.
Chance Therrien had the assist for CVU, which moved to 5-1-2 with the win. Aiden Jaremczuk stopped four shots to get the shutout in goal.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 2, Rice 1 (OT): The Champlain Valley field hockey team got a late goal in regulation to force overtime, then scored in OT to get the win over Rice Friday.
Sydney Mast scored with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game 1-1 and then Tess Everett netted the game-winner in overtime for CVU.
The Redhawks move to 5-3.
