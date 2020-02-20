BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 47, Burlington 34: The Champlain Valley Union High School boys basketball team opened up a 25-13 lead at halftime en route to a win over Burlington on Monday, Feb. 17.
Tyler Morehouse led the Redhawks with 15 points and Noah Allen added 11 points. CVU moved to 14-4 with the win.
Jensen Daly had nine points for the Seahorses, who fall to 7-11.
Champlain Valley also earned a win on Saturday, beating Burr and Burton behind a 33-point effort from Baker Angstmann.
Agnstmann hit 11 three-pointers and scored 21 points in the third quarter to lift CVU to the 69-40 win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 37, St. Johnbsury 26: Champlain Valley faced a tough test on Monday night, Feb. 17, but pulled out the win over St. Johnsbury.
Mekkena Boyd scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Redhawks, who move to 16-0. Shelby Companion chipped in with nine points for CVU.
Champlain Valley used a 11-4 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Josie Choiniere tallied 15 points for the Hilltoppers, last year’s D-I state champs.
The Redhawks also earned a win on Thursday, Feb. 13, beating South Burlington 66-12.
Catherine Gilwee scored 21 points that victory, while Boyd had 18 points and nine steals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 4, Woodstock 2: Sabina Brochu had a goal and an assist to lead Champlain Valley to a 4-2 win over Woodstock on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Nicole Wright, Riley Erdman and Tess Everett each added a goal for the CougarHawks, who move to 9-8. Grace Ferguson stopped 16 shots.
Ava Dodson made 18 saves goal for Woodstock (6-11-1).