Twelve students from Champlain Valley Union High School and four from Mount Mansfield Union High School made up this year’s combined hockey team, according to Scott Bushweller, CVU/MMU’s head coach.
Alicia and Katherine Veronneau — twins — were the lone seniors on the team and made the Senior Rotary Hockey Classic, which, because of COVID-19, won’t happen this time around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.