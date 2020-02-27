GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 64, Burlington 13: The Champlain Valley Union High School girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record after beating Burlington, 64-13, on Monday, Feb. 24.
Mekkena Boyd had 15 and six steals for the Redhawks (19-0), while Catherine Gilwee also added 15 points and dished out three assists.
Bray Hunter and Maryn Askew each chipped in with nine points.
CVU now waits for the release of the Vermont Principal’s Association state tournament pairings, which will be released on March 2.
BOYS HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, Champlain Valley 1: The Champlain Valley boys hockey team lost its seventh game in a row, falling to Spaulding 4-1 on Saturday, Feb. 22.
James Bernicke had the lone goal for the Redhawks (2-15-2) and Jack Averill stopped 22 shots.
Kiernan McNamara tallied twice for the Crimson Tide and Kyle May made 21 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
U-32 7, Champlain Valley 1: Champlain Valley could not contain the U-32 offense in a loss on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Kiley McClure had one goal for the Redhawks (9-10) and Kayleigh Bushweller had an assist. Grace Ferguson stopped 15 shots.
Megan Ognibene scored two goals and one assist for the Raiders and Jin Clayton made nine saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 87, Spaulding 43: The Champlain Valley boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a win, beating Spaulding on Friday, Feb. 21.
Ethan Harvey scored 20 points for the Redhawks (16-4), while Tyler Morehouse added 16 points. Calder Horowitz-McCadden chipped in with 13 points.