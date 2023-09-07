Hometown boys

From left, Fisher, Therrien and Gravel. Bobby Therrien proved time and time again throughout the Labor Day Classic 200 that he was the class of the field, en route to his second victory in the iconic Thunder Road event.

 Photo by Alan Ward

To complete a picturesque and amazingly rain-free weekend in Central Vermont, the sights and sounds of Barre’s Thunder Road International Speedbowl went off without a hitch Sept. 3 for the 45th Labor Day Classic.

Taking first was Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg, with Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher in second and Marcel Gravel in third.

