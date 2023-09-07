Hometown boys

To complete a picturesque and amazingly rain-free weekend in Central Vermont, the sights and sounds of Barre’s Thunder Road International Speedbowl went off without a hitch Sept. 3 for the 45th Labor Day Classic.
Taking first was Bobby Therrien of Hinesburg, with Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher in second and Marcel Gravel in third.
