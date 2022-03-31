Basketball
The Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team were all over the gym at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association all-star game on March 20.
CVU coach Ute Otley took the reins of the North Division 1-2 girls’ team, while Redhawks seniors Allison Bates and Chloe Snipes were both named to the roster.
Bates had a game-high 15 points to lead the North to an 81-50 win over South.
Shelby Companion was named to the Dream Dozen team as an underclassmen standout.
Ice hockey
The all-league girls’ and boys’ hockey teams have been released and both Champlain Valley teams are well represented.
For the girls, Tess Everett (forward), Karina Bushweller (defense) and Grace Ferguson were named to the second team.
On the boys’ side, the goaltending duo of Jack Averill and Jason Douglas were named to the third team in Division 1.
