One Shelburne business owner and two South Burlington residents will be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame along with 10 other inductees from around the state in April for their contributions to sports in the Green Mountain State.
Thomas Dunkley
Thomas Dunkley of South Burlington is the 2023 David Hakins Inductee for exceptional promotion and development of sports and athletics.
Labeled the “Father of Vermont Gymnastics” by the U.S. Gymnastics Association in 1991, Dunkley’s passion and dedication for the sport gave it strong roots in Vermont nearly six decades ago when he started and coached the first varsity men’s gymnastics team at the University of Vermont in 1966.
“I think that he had a passion for getting kids to be involved in moving,” said his oldest daughter Ruth Dunkley McGowan. “So, he went on to teach in first the YMCA and then in public schools, and then said that Vermont looks like a great place to bring gymnastics to because he and a few people had been working in gymnastics in New Jersey, so he went up to the University of Vermont and started the first men’s gymnastics team.
“Vermont really didn’t know a lot about gymnastics at that point,” she added.
Just one year later, Dunkley established gymnastics as a sport at the Vermont high school level with the first sanctioned state championships in 1967. He also organized and coached the gymnastics teams for the Burlington International Games during this era while serving on the board of directors.
McGowan explained that for most of his life, Dunkley had a passion for conservation, the environment and, of course, gymnastics. So, in 1973 he incorporated all of these into the creation of Dunkley’s Gymnastics Camp, the longest-running of its kind in the state.
“He decided he would run his own camp. So, he found this place up on Keeler’s Bay in South Hero. It was an old fishing camp where there was a great big rec hall, which we converted into a gym,” McGowan said. “My dad bought it in 1972 and in 1973, that spring, we opened up Dunkley’s Gymnastics Camp.”
McGowan said that her dad’s love of movement and gymnastics was a tribute that was passed down to most of his children and he even included them in some of his most memorable performances.
“In 1957 his agent called him up and said, ‘Can you make an engagement later on in Washington at the White House to perform for the president?’ So, we went down and we did the show.”
Later, he received a command performance for the King of Arabia in Riyad, Saudi Arabia where he performed with his daughters and wife.
Dunkley died on Aug. 1, 2012, but his family continues to run his summer camp, which remains active to this day.
“I would say other than his passion for getting kids moving and for the environment, his love of his family was right up there,” said McGowan. “He put his family first in all that he did and really had a love for his family.”
John Koerner
Shelburne resident and local business owner John Koerner is a high-scoring soccer player who was the all-time leading scorer at Champlain Valley Union High School and the University of Vermont. During his high school career, he also excelled in ice hockey, tennis and track before graduating in 1974. He led the high school to two trips to the state soccer title game, winning the 1971 Division I championship.
Koerner said his love for sports was something that was passed down through his family.
“My love of sports came from watching my older brothers play along with the support of my parents and the fact that I didn’t like going to school,” he said.
Koerner also reigned as the high school boys’ state tennis champion and was the Northern New England champion. In 1972, Koerner was ranked third in New England in age 16 and under singles tennis. He also won several Vermont State Junior Boys championships in various singles and doubles age divisions during that era.
At the University of Vermont, where he was inducted into the hall of fame in 1988, Koerner played center forward in men’s soccer for four seasons and wore jersey number 12. As a powerful offensive force, he scored 45 goals — still the most by any University of Vermont player — while his 26 assists and 116 points are also career records.
He was New England’s leading scorer in 1975 with 15 goals and eight assists for a conference-record 38 points. All were University of Vermont single-season records. The University of Vermont was 38-13-4 during Koerner’s career, winning a league title in 1975 when they went 11-2-0 and made their first trip to the NCAAs.
“Our team’s biggest wins were against the University of Connecticut and the University of Rhode Island as they were always ranked in the top ten nationally so beating that team always got the program lots of recognition and allowed us to play in the NCAA tournament,” he said.
After college, his passion for sports never died. “I continued to play golf and qualified for two Vermont amateur tournaments,” he said. “And I played for 30 years in a men’s hockey group.”
In 2004, Koerner founded 52 Kids, a nonprofit foundation that advances sustainable progress and enterprise for children in the Kamuli district of Uganda.
Just eight years later, he began a new endeavor by opening Folino’s Pizza in Shelburne — a venture that he says sports taught him a lot about. “Sports taught me in business that you need good leaders at the top and to work as a team,” he said.
Andy Gardiner
Andy Gardiner of South Burlington is the 2023 Mal Boright Media Inductee for serving over 25 years as a leading sportswriter in the state and beyond.
The Tennessee native and Florida State graduate came to Vermont in the 1970s to earn his master’s degree at the University of Vermont while beginning his sports writing career at the Burlington Free Press in 1975.
Gardiner, who was unavailable for comment at press time, was named the Vermont Sportswriter of the Year in 1977 and 1981 by the state’s chapter of the National Sports Media Association. In 1982-83 he was recruited as an inaugural staff member of USA Today but later returned to Vermont with the Burlington Free Press where he was named the state’s sportswriter of the year again in 1987 and 1988.
“He had a remarkable career at the Free Press,” said Jim Welch, Gardiner’s colleague and close friend of 50 years. “I’d say one of the high points I’m sure for him was covering the University of Vermont’s men’s basketball. I think it was 2005 when they won a first-round NCAA game against Syracuse.”
During his time at USA Today, he covered national college sports, pro golf and 11 Olympic Games beginning with the Winter Games in Calgary in 1988.
“I would say the thing that we most did together was cover the Olympics,” Welch, former deputy managing editor in sports at USA Today, said. “We covered nine Olympics; he actually did 11 himself.”
After retiring from Gannett and USA Today, in 2012 he returned to Vermont and remained involved in the state’s sports media as a freelancer and a contributor to Vermont Public Radio.
“He was much admired by his colleagues at USA Today. He was always somebody who was a good friend of everybody there and certainly well respected by those whom he covered,” Welch said. “He could be a tough reporter, but he was always fair and always honest and polite about his job. He’s so deserving of this honor from the Sports Hall of Fame.”
Other inductees include Olympic alpine skiers Suzi Chaffee of Rutland and Doug Lewis of Middlebury; three-time Olympic snowboard medalist Kelly Clark of West Dover; two-time Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison from Jericho; three-sport star and college football standout Jake Eaton of Rutland; legendary high school basketball coach David Fredrickson of Bennington; record-setting basketball players Jasmyn Huntington Fletcher of Bradford and Morgan Valley of Colchester; four-sport standout and high scoring soccer player John Koerner of Shelburne; and Bob Molinatti from Colchester, the hall’s first para-athlete.
