GYMNASTICS
Alix St. Hilaire, Taylor Hoar and Logan Claffy earned first place in their individual events and Champlain Valley beat St. Johnsbury 131.5-129.85 in a dual meet on Saturday.
St. Hilaire was first in the beam, while Hoar and Claffy tied for first in the floor event. St. Hilaire was also third in the floor event and second in the all-around event.
Hoar was second in the vault, while Claffy was third in the uneven bars.
ALPINE SKIING
A first place finish for Olivia Zubarik in the giant slalom race helped the Champlain Valley alpine ski team to a top finish at the Essex Carnival on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
Binny Patton (eighth place) was also in the top 10 in the GS for CVU. Zubarik was third in the slalom race, Patton was seventh and Emily Marvin finished ninth.
On the boys side, Isaac Goldman was seventh in the slalom for the Redhawks, while Ethan Lisle was seventh in the giant slalom.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Burlington 70, Champlain Valley 61 (OT): South Burlington outscored Champlain Valley 10-1 in the third overtime period to pull away for a win on Monday night, Feb. 3.
The Redhawks jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the early minutes but South Burlington pulled back and the two teams traded leads throughout the rest of regulation before they headed into overtime.
Tyler Morehouse had 16 points for the Redhawks, who fall to 12-3. Ethan Harvey added 14 points.
Tyler Gammon (23 points) and Khalon Taylor (20 points) were the leading scorers for the Wolves (10-4).
It was the second loss in a row for the Redhawks, who fell to St. Johnsbury 56-55 on Thursday.
St. Johnsbury’s Nick Guckin hit a three-pointer with 3 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Hilltoppers over CVU.
Morehouse had 25 points to lead the Redhawks, while Harvey and Rowan Williams each had 11 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 4, Champlain Valley 1: The Champlain Valley boys hockey team dropped its second game in a row, falling to BFA-St. Albans 4-1 on Saturday.
Colin Zouck had the lone goal for the Redhawks (2-10-2) and Jason Douglas stopped 26 shots.
Seth Bushey made 11 saves for the Bobwhites in a winning effort.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 3, Champlain Valley 1: BFA-St. Albans opened up a two-goal lead in the first period to beat Champlain Valley on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Alicia Veronneau scored for the Redhawks (7-7), while Grace Ferguson made 13 saves.
Kami O’Brien tallied twice for the Comets (10-3) and Madeline Hungerford stopped 18 shots.