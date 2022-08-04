Support Redhawks girls’ basketball Sunday, Sept. 25, at Cedar Knoll Country Club in Hinesburg at the 2nd annual CVU Redhawks Girls Basketball Golf Tournament.
The day will include greens fees, cart rental, a light breakfast, lunch, appetizers and cash bar, raffle prizes and great sunset views. Cost is $90 per person or $360 per foursome, if registered by Sept. 1.
Not a golfer? Inquire about sponsorship opportunities to Amy Armstrong at amyarmstrong@hotmail.com.
