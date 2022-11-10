Champlain Valley Union High School took on undefeated Essex in the Division I girls volleyball state championships Sunday at Saint Michael’s College and for one set it looked like the Redhawks would overturn the top seed.
CVU went back and forth with the Hornets in the first set, trading leads and runs and even holding a 19-17 lead.
But Essex rallied to take the first set, 25-22, and the defending champs were on their way.
The Hornets won the second set 25-5 and wrapped up their second straight DI state title with a 25-11 win in the third.
Champlain Valley finished the season with a 15-2 record and the team’s only two losses came at the hands of Essex.
It was the Redhawks’ sixth appearance in the DI final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.