Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 8, Brattleboro 0: Skyler Kingsbury scored a hat trick and the Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team remained unbeaten with a win over Brattleboro Monday afternoon.
Ava Barron added a goal and two assists for the Redhawks, while Zoe Zoller, Zoe Klein, Chloe Pecor and Anna Morton all added a goal. Ella Knudsen dished out three assists.
Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to earn the shutout in goal.
CVU moves to 8-0-2.
The Redhawks also won Saturday, beating Mount Mansfield 3-0. Pecor tallied twice and Crum also scored for CVU.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 2, Burlington 1: Holden Batchelder had a goal and an assist to help the Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team capture its fifth win in a row.
Neil Kanarick added a goal and Kyle Clairmont chipped in with an assist for CVU (7-1-2).
Aiden Jeremczuk stopped seven shots to earn the win in goal.
Football
Champlain Valley 35, Middlebury 14: The Champlain Valley football team outscored visiting Middlebury 28-7 in the second half to pull away for a big win on Saturday.
Max Destito threw for 289 yards and three TDs, while Jack Sumner had two touchdowns for CVU. Alex Provost and Jared Anderson each had a TD catch, while Ryan Canty had an interception that he ran back for a score.
With the win, the Redhawks move to 5-1.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 3, Burlington 0: Three different scorers found the back of the net for Champlain Valley in a win over Burlington on Saturday.
Sydney Mast, Danielle Gamelin and Ava Bartlett each had a goal for the Redhawks (6-4).
Grace Ferguson made three saves to earn the shutout.
Golf
The Champlain Valley girls’ golf team headed to the Dorset Field Club for the state championship and returned to campus with a second-place finish.
Ryan Sleeper came into the clubhouse with a 100, while Megan Rexford added a 106 for a team score of 206.
The Redhawks were just behind state champs Burr and Burton (187), while Mount Mansfield’s Namo Seibert won medalist honors with an 87.
For the boys, the Champlain Valley golf team qualified for the Division I state tournament with a fifth-place finish in the qualifier event on Wednesday.
Bryce Bortnick was the top scorer for the Redhawks, coming in with an 80. CVU finished fifth overall with a team score of 338.
Burr and Burton (first), South Burlington (second), Essex (third), and Mount Mansfield (fourth) also qualified for the state championship.
