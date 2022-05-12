Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 11, Middlebury 5: The team moved to 6-1 after beating Middlebury Monday afternoon, May 9.
Tess Everett paced the Redhawk offense with three goals and one assist, while Ava Bartlett and Dicey Manning each tallied twice. Chloe Snipes, Neva Williams, Grace McNally and Syndey Mast posted goals for CVU.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath and Ava Medici combined to make 12 saves in goal.
Boys’ Ultimate Frisbee
Champlain Valley 15, Colchester 1: Leo Sarandos and DJ Steinman each had three goals as the boys’ frisbee team beat Colchester Monday.
Champlain Valley also won 15-6 over Mount Mansfield on Friday, May 6. Danny Goldsmith, Jaren Kartschoke, Sam Holmes, Sawyer Falkenbush, Thomas Garavelli, Victor Colon and Zach Spitzangle each had two goals for the Redhawks.
The Redhawks move to 5-0.
Softball
Champlain Valley 8, North Country 3: Champlain Valley captured its first win of the season, beating North Country on Saturday, May 7.
Juliette Chant won on the mound, striking out seven and allowing just four hits. Sophia Stevens had a home run, while Grace Ferguson and Kate Boget each went 2-for-3.
Baseball
Champlain Valley 6, Burr and Burton 0: The Champlain Valley baseball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a victory over Burr and Burton Saturday.
Ryan Canty got the win with a complete game performance. He struck out 10 and gave up no runs in seven innings of work. Travis Stroh had two RBIs, while Kyle Tivnan, Oliver Pudvar and Lews Kerest each drove in a run.
The Redhawks are now 5-1.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 17, Hanover N.H. 5: Peter Gilliam netted five goals and dished out two assists to help Champlain Valley beat Hanover, N.H. in boys’ lacrosse Saturday.
Matias Williams added four goals for the Redhawks, while Colin Zouck tallied twice. Turner Elliott, Max Destito, Connor Malaney, Nolan Shea, Max Brumsted and Isaiah Atherton each added a goal for CVU.
Jake Bowen and Harper Anderson combined to get the win in goal.
The Redhawks also got a win last Friday, beating Mount Mansfield 16-1. Williams had four goals and one assist to pace the offense, while Gilliam had two goals and two assists.
Girls’ tennis
Champlain Valley 6, Mount Mansfield 1: The girls won their third match in a row, defeating Mount Mansfield Saturday.
Tabitha Bastress, Cassie Bastress, Sage Peterson and Addison Maurer each won in singles for the Redhawks (3-2), while Isa Trello and Millie Boardman and Kennedy Desautels and Maya Vander posted wins in doubles.
