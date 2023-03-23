The last five years of Division I postseason play have meant different levels of frustration for the Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team.
First came two straight losses in the DI title game to rival St. Johnsbury. Then COVID-19 hit, forcing a shutdown of the tournament and a shared title in 2020, followed by a playoff game forfeit in 2021 — both with CVU entering the postseason with a 20-0 record.
Then last season came a shocking upset in the semifinals to Mount Mansfield, the first time the Redhawks lost in the semis since 2010.
This season, CVU got to release some of the frustration, beating No. 3 St. Johnsbury 43-29 in the state championship game March 3 to win its first title in six years.
“After the way our team played at the end of last year, the players and the coaches were determined to redeem ourselves this year,” CVU coach Ute Otley said. “We weren’t sure that would mean a state title, but we definitely wanted to be playing our best basketball at the end of February.”
“It feels great to be back on top, hoisting the trophy in Patrick Gym, but it didn’t happen by accident,” Otley said. “The girls had put in a lot of time and energy over the past several years to reach their ultimate goal. I’m proud of them.”
When the Redhawks wrapped up the regular season, they recommitted to their goal of a state title and made sure that everyone on the team was on the same page.
“We challenged the girls to show everyone how well they played together,” Otley said. “With that teamwork mentality at the forefront, I think it took pressure off individual kids who might have felt the need to play perfect basketball or do something in the post-season that was more than what they’d done all year.”
Otley credits the seniors for helping keep the team on track and for leading on the court throughout the season. Maddie Bunting and Kate Bogut provided the defensive effort, Elise Ayer brought energy and rebounding, and Shelby Companion and Addi Hunter brought all the offense the team needed, including 16 points from Hunter in the championship game.
“The five seniors were very instrumental in our success this year. They all played large roles and they all contributed by doing what they do best,” Otley said. “All five of them stayed focused on our goals and put the team first, which is why we had the success we did.”
With that focus the Redhawks were able to cruise to their ninth state title, winning all three playoff games — including the final — by double digits.
“Day in and day out during the regular season we reminded each other of our ultimate goal, which was to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season,” Otley said.
The senior class got CVU back on top and now they turn things over to the next generation of Redhawks, which includes nine players from this year’s team.
“We now have nine returning players with real varsity experience,” Otley said. “The ones who contributed nightly — Elise Berger, Samara Ashooh, Merrill Jacobs, Lauren Vaughan and Zoey McNabb — will be hungry to experience the ultimate victory again, and the ones who didn’t get a chance to contribute regularly on game night will be hungry to assume a new role on the team.”
Now that CVU has got its hands back on the DI trophy, Otley said that very motivated group will look to make sure that the Redhawks get a chance to lift it again.
