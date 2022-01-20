Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 46, South Burlington 24: Alison Bates scored nine of her 16 points in the second quarter to help Champlain Valley to a win over South Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Bates led all scorers with 16, while Elise Berger added eight points and five rebounds. Ellie Mjaanes chipped in with eight points and four blocks.
With the win, the Redhawks move to 6-1.
Girls’ hockey
South Burlington 2, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1 (OT): The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team fell in overtime to South Burlington on Saturday.
Sasha Miller scored for the CougarHawks, while Sabrina Brochu had the assist. Grace Ferguson stopped 18 shots.
With the loss, CVU-MMU falls to 5-2.
Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 4, Rutland 3: The Champlain Valley boys’ hockey moved to 3-4-1 with a win over Rutland on Saturday.
Travis Stroh tallied twice for the Redhawks, while Devon Fay and Nic Menard each added a goal.
Gymnastics
St. Johnsbury 131.65, Champlain Valley 128.4: Champlain Valley fell to St. Johnsbury in a meet on Thursday.
Ruby Opton earned a first place in the beam and second in the overall competition, while Warner Barbic was second in bars.
