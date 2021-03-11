Champlain Valley Union High School’s girls’ basketball team jumped to a commanding 18-4 start and never let the Rutland Ravens fully recover, even on their home turf, on Monday, March 6.
Catherine Gilwee had 7 points in the opening quarter to pace the Redhawks, but also excelled in another way, more on that later.
The long bus ride down to their opponents’ gym didn’t appear to have an adverse effect on the shooting touch of the victors.
Josie Pecor, Elise Berger and Gilwee all hit regular field goals, while Shelby Companion connected on two of her own and Jade Leavitt threw one in from beyond the arc.
In what’s become first-period normalcy, Gilwee also connected on one from downtown to provide the first-period offense for the visitors.
This outburst in the first eight minutes of action gave CVU a 14-point advantage.
Though the Redhawks’ offense stalled in the second quarter, Chloe Snipes and Maddy Mfochive both managed to score.
Addie Hunter pulled down six crucial defensive rebounds in the second quarter, while Companion had five of her own, denying the home team any second-chance opportunities.
The first half concluded with a 22-14 score.
Companion’s hoop, on a feed from Maddie Regan, put the first points after intermission on the scoreboard for the Redhawks, and after two free-throws for Rutland, the “Cathy Gilwee show” began.
In the next 4 minutes of action, Gilwee: passed to Snipes for a layup, then one to Mfochive for a hoop, then another quick pass again for an easy two, followed by Companion’s short jumper on an assist from … guest who … Gilwee again.
These eight consecutive points seemed to take the wind out of the sail of the Ravens, who could muster only three free-throws, to make the scoreboard read 32-17 at the 4:05 mark.
Gilwee’s show wasn’t over, as Addison Hunter received a sweet pass from her, got fouled and made one of two free-throws.
Regan scored two straight baskets on assists from ... player number 4, Gilwee, which was followed by Compainion connecting from three-point land from a bounce pass from, who else, Gilwee.
Who knows if the seven helpers in one period sets any kind of record, but it was a sight to see.
This unbelievable performance helped to give CVU a commanding 40-20 margin after the third quarter.
While the Redhawks spent the final frame experimenting with various player formations, the Ravens ran off seven unanswered points in the first three minutes to cut into their deficit.
CVU regrouped, Hunter sank two free-throws, and after receiving a bounce pass from Gilwee, got hacked — but still made two more from the free-throw line.
Jade Leavitt concluded the offensive performance by the winning side, by after receiving the ball from, do I need to say, knocked down a three-pointer.
This leaves the undefeated Redhawks with only one opponent left in this abbreviated season, after their 47-29 victory.
Shelby’s 11-point was the high mark for the balanced CVU offensive attack. This was followed by 7 from Gilwee, and 6 each from Leavitt and Mfochive. Gilwee also had nine second-half assists.
Unlike the varsity, CVU’s JV squad got off to a slow offensive beginning in their 43-16 win over the Ravens, only enjoying a 7-4 edge after the opening quarter of action.
The basketball began to drop through the net for the visitors in the second stanza, they scored 15 points in the eight minutes of time allowed. Shelburne’s Samatha Ashoosh contributed her 11 points, all in the first half, to help ensure that the Redhawks took a 22-6 margin going into the half-time intermission.
The CVU players let their foot off the gas a little defensively in the third quarter, with each team managing 12 points, while this changed back in CVU’s favor with a 9-4 run the final frame.
The final score added up to 43-16 to keep the Katie Kuntz-coached team undefeated with only one remaining game left in the season. Unlike their varsity cohorts, there is not a playoff system for the younger hoopsters.
