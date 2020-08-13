The Champlain Valley Union High School campus will be busy once again this fall.
Last Friday, during his weekly COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Phil Scott announced that all fall sports could resume on Sept. 8, when schools open for students to return.
“Kids, coaches and parents should prepare themselves,” Gov. Scott said in his press conference. “Things will look much different, especially when it comes to high contact sports.”
The announcement came after months of speculation about whether the pandemic would derail yet another high school sports season after COVID-19 saw spring sports canceled.
“We were optimistic that there was going to be a fall season, even it looks different, the fact that we are going to have a fall season for all sports, its very exciting,” said Dan Shepardson, CVU’s activities director. “This is a huge step forward compared to last spring.’
While students will return to the fields, the season will look differently for athletes who participate in football, field hockey, soccer, volleyball, cross-country, golf and bass fishing.
During a press conference with the governor on Tuesday, Vermont Principals’ Association Executive Director Jay Nichols announced that all athletes, coaches and fans would have to wear a mask – with the exception of cross-country runners.
All volleyball matches will have to be held outdoors, though practices can be held inside, and football will not be allowed to hold full-contact games, while practices, training sessions and low-contact scrimmages will be allowed. The VPA is also exploring a 7-on-7 touch football option.
“Soccer and field hockey, even if you have to wear mask, is the same game,” Shepardson said. “Volleyball, the kids aren’t used to playing outside in the cold, so I don’t know what that would look like.”
Practices will be allowed to resume on Sept. 8 when schools return, but teams cannot begin games until their school enters Phase 3, with some other changes coming at that point.
“It really boils down to when the state allows us to go from Stage 2 to Stage 3,” Shepardson said. “There is some talk about extending the fall season. We had discussed the possibility that maybe we can push the season into November.”
Shepardson also issued a reminder, that if the season is going to go forward everyone needs to continue to follow the state regulations around COVID-19.
“They are going to have to make sure that they are modeling correct behavior,” Shepardson said. “If people want fall sports to actually happen, they need to continue doing the right things. Play by the rules.”
The next step, Shepardson said, is for the committees that govern each sport to meet and make decisions about the season, looking at what kind of postseason can be held and what sport-specific issues will need to be addressed before Sept. 8.
“There are a lot of logistical details,” Shepardson said. “We will have questions and we will have go back to the governor’s task force with some of those questions.”
The important thing, Shepardson said, was that the kids will get to play, no matter what it looks like.
“It is going to help the mental well-being of our students,” he said. “I am excited for our kids to have the opportunity to participate in an activity they love.”
